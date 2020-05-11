Redline Property Partners Adds Tenant to Atlanta Office Building

2 Sun Court

Redline Property Partners has signed a lease with Thompson Ehle Co. at 2 Sun Court, a 98,040-square-foot office building in Peachtree Corners, Ga. The new tenant is slated to relocate from 50 Technology Parkway. Thompson Ehle Company provides construction management, fire protection, mechanical and electrical engineering services.

Located at 2 Sun Court NW, the property underwent upgrades to the lobby, corridors, common areas, elevators and restrooms. The building also has a new outdoor lounge, with further additions including Wi-Fi-connected meeting spaces and food trucks. The Class A property has four vacant spaces ranging from 3,154 to 10,227 square feet.

Located just off Peachtree Parkway, on approximately 10 acres, the property is 6 miles from Interstate 285. The surrounding area has several retail and dining options, including Peachtree Parkway Shopping Plaza, which is within walking distance.

Lincoln Property Co.’s Matt Davis and Matt Fergus represented the owner, while CBRE’s Kevin Carroll assisted the tenant. In March, Davis worked on behalf of the landlord in securing a 27,505-square-foot lease at a four-building office park in Lawrenceville, Ga.