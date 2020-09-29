Refresh Your Mindset at the Virtual IREM Summit

2020 has been a tough year for many, and the demands on real estate managers couldn’t be higher. At a time when so much is changing and you’re just trying to keep up, inspiration can be hard to come by. We get it. That’s where we come in. The Virtual IREM Summit is designed to give you that jolt of inspiration—a new way to view the current reality and look ahead to what we can accomplish together.

Register today

This two-day, real estate management event will be focused on sharing, teaching, and inspiring you in a fun and interactive way.

Here’s a peek at what we’re offering:

12 education sessions including Lessons Learned from COVID-19, Disrupting Unconscious Bias, and Cyber Wellness

4 impressive keynote speakers sharing inspiring stories about leadership, reinvention, recovery, and embracing change

6 interactive experience to choose from including Book It! with keynote speakers John Register and Ben Nemtin, Bake It! with butter tarts, Shake It! with a cocktail, Sip It! with wine, or Taste It! with handcrafted chocolate

Multiple asset class-specific roundtables to discuss issues related to managing conventional apartments, office, retail, mixed-use, affordable housing, industrial properties, and medical offices

An interactive virtual tradeshow to meet with leading companies providing the solutions your business needs

Registration Fee

In light of the pandemic and how it has affected so many of us, we are offering special pricing for the full two days of this event.

$49 for IREM members

$69 for non-members

Register today

Need more inspiration to attend? Read about our impressive lineup of keynote speakers:

Spencer Levy, CBRE, Chairman, Americas Research & Senior Economic Advisor

Sara Ross, BrainAMPED, Chief Vitality Officer

John Register, Paralympic Silver Medalist and Gulf War Veteran

Ben Nemtin, New York Times Best Selling Author

We look forward to inspiring you at the 2020 Virtual IREM Summit!