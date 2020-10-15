Regus Extends Midtown South Office Lease

Regus has signed a 36,600-square-foot lease extension with Williams Equities at the firm’s 136 Madison Ave. The coworking company already occupies the fifth and sixth floors of the 360,670-square-foot Midtown South office asset and will continue through 2031.

Situated just two blocks from the Empire State Building, the 17-story building is within walking distance of the Grand Central Station, less than 2 miles from MoMA and some 3 miles from Central Park. The turn-of-the-century property includes a restored 16-foot-high, art deco entrance on Madison Avenue, 24-hour concierge desk and new passenger elevators. Regus clients will have access to the newly renovated 10,000-square-foot roof deck with private elevator. The tenant roster includes companies in new media, technology, education, health care, as well as financial services such as Syracuse University’s Fisher Center, Wacoal, Bernhardt Furniture and Green Key.

Colliers International President Michael Cohen and Vice Chairman Andrew Roos represented both parties in the deal. At the end of August, a different team from the brokerage company facilitated FTI Consulting’s 120,720-square-foot lease at 1166 Ave. of the Americas in Midtown.