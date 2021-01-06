REIT Dividend Yield by Sector

As of Dec. 15, 2020, publicly traded U.S. equity REITs had a one-year average dividend yield of 3.62 percent.

The regional mall REIT sector posted the highest one-year average dividend yield among the group, at 8.71 percent, outperforming the broader SNL U.S. REIT Equity Index by 5.10 percentage points. The health care and diversified sectors followed with 5.64 percent and 5.22 percent one-year average dividend yields, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, the manufactured homes sector logged the lowest average dividend yield at 2.23 percent, leading the 10-Year T-Note by 129 basis points.

Diana Rose Barrun is a senior associate in the real estate client operations department of S&P Global Market Intelligence.