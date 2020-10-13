Remedy Medical Breaks Ground on Colorado MOB

Medical office building, Basalt, Colo. Image courtesy of Aspen Valley Hospital

Remedy Medical Properties has broken ground on a 65,000-square-foot medical office building and ambulatory surgery center in Basalt, Colo. The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Health joined forces to develop the project. The development team also includes Boulder Associates as architect and Haselden Construction as general contractor. Opening is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

The three-story building will take shape within the Willits Town Center, a mixed-use development including 250,000 square feet of commercial space, 120,000 square feet of residential condos and a 113-key hotel. Upon completion, the facility will provide office and patient care space for The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute, along with the ambulatory surgery center and rehabilitation services.

The medical office building will be some 4 miles from downtown Basalt, adjacent to Reed Street Park and within walking distance of Willits Care Center. The surrounding area includes various shopping and dining options.

The tenants

The Steadman Clinic, SPRI and the rehabilitation services clinic will occupy the whole third floor of the facility. The Steadman Clinic will include physician offices, viewing stations and team offices, 16 exam rooms, a biologics laboratory, Durable Medical Equipment services, casting room, imaging services such as X-ray and a 3-Tesla MRI located on the building’s first floor.

SPRI’s space will feature a regenerative medicine laboratory, conference space and offices focused on orthopedics and healthy aging research. The laboratory will perform regenerative medicine research and enroll patients in clinical trials.

The ambulatory surgery center will occupy nearly 37,000 square feet on the second floor. The space will include four operating rooms with two shelled for possible expansion, a procedure room, a biologics laboratory, nine pre-op and post-op rooms and 14 total recovery rooms.