Rexford Welcomes New Tenant at Orange County Facility

1210 N. Red Gum St. Image courtesy of JLL

Rexford Industrial Realty has signed a lease with Elbi of America for a 64,570-square-foot industrial building in Anaheim, Calif. The tenant plans to expand and relocate from Brea, Calif., where it leased 20,000 square feet for the past 20 years. Elbi is slated to use the new space for light manufacturing and distribution of its water storage and treatment systems.

Rexford recently completed upgrades to the dock-high building, including new offices, restrooms and an improved fire sprinkler system. The facility also features above standard power. According to Yardi Matrix, Rexford acquired the property in 2015. The asset traded for $7.6 million.

Located at 1210 N. Red Gum St., on roughly 3 acres, the asset is 7 miles from Interstate 5. The facility is situated 4 miles from downtown Anaheim and 8 miles from Fullerton Municipal Airport.

JLL Vice President Garrett McClelland represented the landlord, while Karl Heim of First Team Commercial assisted Elbi. Recently, another JLL team arranged the sale of a 205,500-square-foot industrial asset in Atlanta. The property traded for $21.7 million.