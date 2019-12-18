Rieber Developments Tops Off Miami-Area MOB

Ivory 214. Rendering courtesy of Shalev Development Group

Ivory 214, a 10-story medical office building in Aventura, Fla., topped off six months after Shalev Development Group secured a $36 million construction loan via BridgeInvest. Rieber Developments expects to deliver the project in the second quarter of 2020.

Located at 2820 NE 214th St., the property is part of the Aventura Medical District. The development will include 34,000 square feet of office space, a 100-key Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel and 11,000 square feet of retail space. The hotel will feature extended-stay rooms with kitchenettes and amenities such as a fitness center, a pool and cabanas, meeting rooms, a lounge area, a rooftop terrace and valet parking.

Ivory 214 is close to the Aventura Mall and Aventura Hospital, while downtown Miami is approximately 20 miles away. Cervera Real Estate is the broker for the office and retail component. Driftwood Hospitality Management will serve as the operator of the upcoming hotel, while Winmar Construction, an affiliate of Coastal Construction, is the general contractor for the entire project.