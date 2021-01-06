RiverRock Hires Regional VP in Los Angeles

Janice Church, Regional Vice President Los Angeles, RiverRock Real Estate Group. Image courtesy of RiverRock Real Estate Group

RiverRock Real Estate Group has hired Janice Church to serve as regional vice president for its Los Angeles office, the company announced.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial property management to her new role, where she will oversee the company’s local management team and portfolio, totaling 7.5 million square feet.

Church comes to the firm from Hines, where she worked as senior regional facilities manager for its Amazon account for the past seven years. In this role, she managed a class A office portfolio of 30 sites spanning 4.5 million square feet.

Before working at Hines, Church had a senior property manager position at CBRE, as well as Smith, Hricik & Munselle Management Co. Church has earned the Certified Property Manager designation and the BOMA Real Property Administrator and Facilities Management Administrator designations.

Church currently serves as vice president of finance on the IREM Greater LA Chapter Executive Council. Additionally, she has held several other positions at IREM including vice president of communications and vice president of administration. Last October, IREM held its 2020 Virtual Summit, where industry leaders discussed concerns and solutions for some of the biggest problems the pandemic has created for office owners and property managers.