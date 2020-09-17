RMR Completes Revamp of DC Medical Property

1145 19th St. NW

The RMR Group has completed a $26 million redevelopment program of a Class A medical office property in Washington, D.C. Diversified Healthcare Trust owns the 133,000-square-foot, RMR-managed asset. The latter partnered with SmithGroup Architecture and DAVIS Construction for the revamp.

Renovations included a new all-glass facade and energy-efficient upgrades, including HVAC improvements. The eight-story building features on-site radiology, a surgery center and laboratory testing. A lobby lounge, a conference and training facility, a fitness center and valet garage parking are among the property’s amenities. Nick Zuppas and Andrew Papantoniou of Gittleson Zuppas Medical Realty are handling leasing services at the property.

Located at 1145 19th St. NW, in the city’s central business district, the asset is within walking distance of several subway stations. The building is within a 5-mile radius of four of the city’s major hospitals. The property is also 12 miles from a 60,000-square-foot medical facility in Glenarden, Md., which recently changed hands for nearly $40 million.