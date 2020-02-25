RMR Group Renews Full-Building Lease in Houston

10451 Clay Road

The RMR Group has signed a full-building lease renewal for one of its Houston assets. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. will continue to occupy the 97,295-square-foot property at 10451 Clay Road in the Beltway 8 submarket. Transwestern represented the owner, Office Properties Income Trust, while NAI Partners assisted the tenant.

The RMR Group has been managing the asset since 2015, after Office Properties Income Trust acquired the property from VEREIT as part of a $3 billion portfolio transaction, according to Yardi Matrix. The three-story, Class A office building came online in 2013 and is ENERGY STAR-rated. The property sits on an 8-acre parcel and has 379 grade-level parking spaces.

Situated some 17 miles northwest of downtown Houston, the building is roughly 4 miles from the intersection of State Route 290 and Sam Houston Tollway and the same distance from Interstate 10 and State Route 90. Additionally, George Bush Intercontinental Airport is approximately 25 miles away.

The Transwestern team representing the owner included Senior Managing Director Doug Little and Senior Vice President Louann Pereira. NAI Partner’s Jon Silberman negotiated the lease on behalf of the tenant.

Last month, The RMR Group and Diversified Healthcare Trust signed a lease expansion at the League Line Medical Office Building, a 59,000-square-foot property in Conroe, Texas.