RMR Group Signs GSA at Albuquerque Office Tower

500 Marquette

One month after renewing two leases at an RMR Group-managed office building in Washington, D.C., the General Services Administration has signed a 15-year, 10,176-square-foot lease at an RMR property in Albuquerque, N.M. The Transportation Security Administration will join the tenant roster at 500 Marquette, a 231,135-square-foot office tower, the city’s fourth-tallest building.

Lucy Kitchin of JLL and Scott Whitefield of Colliers represented the landlord, while Savills assisted the tenant in the lease negotiations. According to Yardi Matrix data, The RMR Group purchased the Class A asset for $21.7 million from EQ Office 20 years ago.

Located at 500 Marquette Ave. NW in the city’s central business district, the 15-story building was completed in 1986 and underwent cosmetic renovations in 2018, Yardi Matrix shows. Dwayne Lewis Architects designed the property that features first-floor retail and five levels of parking, as well as a tenant lounge and conference space.

The 1.4-acre property is across the road from City Hall and Civic Plaza. Albuquerque Convention Center, the Main Public Library and Robinson Park are all within walking distance of the office building.