RMS Cos. Opens Connecticut Boutique Hotel

The Lloyd interior. Image courtesy of RMS Companies.

RMS Cos. has opened The Lloyd, a 94-guestroom boutique hotel in downtown Stamford, Conn. RMS, which is also managing the property, developed it on the site of the former Hotel Zero Degrees. RMS worked with Beinfield Architecture on the renovations.

The guestrooms feature complimentary wireless internet, large flat-screen TVs, walk-in showers and fitness training equipment. Hotel amenities include a fitness center, valet parking, room service, on-site marketplace and a lobby lounge, which operates as a café by day and as a bar by night. The property also features a local shuttle service.

Located at 909 Washington Blvd., the pet-friendly hotel is just off Interstate 95. The Stamford train station is within walking distance of the asset. The surrounding area has several retail and dining options, including Stamford Town Center, which is also within walking distance. The hospitality asset is 1 mile from a 794,600-square-foot office campus. In June, Ernst & Young renewed its 35,700-square-foot lease at the property.