Roadside Development, NASH Enlist Anchor Tenant at City Ridge

City Ridge. Rendering courtesy of Roadside Development and NASH

A joint venture of Roadside Development and North America Sekisui House (NASH) has signed a lease with International Baccalaureate at the $730 million City Ridge redevelopment in Washington, D.C. The global educational non-profit foundation will occupy the former historic Fannie Mae headquarters building, which is set to encompass some 68,000 square feet upon completion, Yardi Matrix shows.

International Baccalaureate will be the anchor tenant of the 1 million-square-foot urban village situated at 3900 Wisconsin Ave. The mixed-use project will also feature the District’s first Wegmans food market and will include a health club, restaurants, shops, offices and residential space. The 10-acre neighborhood will incorporate 687 residential units, 155,000 square feet of retail and 167,000 square feet of office space.

The adaptive reuse project includes nine new buildings as well as repurposing the former Fannie Mae historic property. City Ridge is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2022. The development is close to public transportation including the Tenleytown-AU metro station and several bus lines on Wisconsin Avenue, which enable access to downtown and Northwest D.C.