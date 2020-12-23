Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Charlotte-Area Project

Stateline77. Image courtesy of Rockefeller Group

Rockefeller Group has started construction on Stateline77, a two-building, 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial development in Fort Mill, S.C.

The distribution center, designed to include two warehouses of 814,162 square feet and 221,000 square feet, respectively, represents the company’s second development in the Charlotte area in the last two years. Edwards Construction Services serves as design builder for the project slated for a January 2022 completion. JLL’s Jordan Quinn and Spencer Yorke will spearhead leasing efforts.

Stateline77 will take shape on Logistics Lane, an under-construction road off Central Carolina Parkway, on a 77.5-acre parcel the developer purchased in 2019. Upon completion, the property’s 814,000-square-foot building will offer 40-foot clear heights, a 185-foot truck court and 197 trailer parking spaces. The 221,000-square-foot warehouse will feature 32-foot clear heights and 164 auto-parking stalls.

The development site is some 5 miles north of downtown Fort Mill, 1 mile south of the Interstate 77-U.S. Route 21 interchange. Rockefeller Group Director Steven McGee said, in a prepared statement, that the Charlotte industrial market vacancy rate is in the 6 percent range, while the metro’s year-to-date absorption hit 4 million square feet.

In September, Rockefeller Group broke ground on a 222,330-square-foot speculative industrial property in Braselton, Ga. Randall-Paulson Architects designed that project, slated for delivery in 2021.