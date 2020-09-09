Rockefeller Kicks Off Atlanta-Area Industrial Project

Braselton 85. Image courtesy of Rockefeller Group

Rockefeller Group has kicked off construction on Braselton 85, a 222,330-square-foot speculative industrial property in Braselton, Ga. The project, slated for completion in 2021, is the company’s fourth warehouse in the larger Atlanta metro area.

Over the past 10 years, the developer has delivered more than 2 million square feet of distribution space in the market and seeks to grow its industrial development pipeline in the region.

The company acquired the 21-acre site for $1.9 million from Wilson, Hull & Neal last December, according to Jackson County records. Pattillo Construction serves as the general contractor for the Randall-Paulson Architects-designed project. Eberly & Associates will provide civil engineering services.

Located at 984 Broadway Ave., the distribution facility will be a front-load, multi-tenant property with 52×50 column spacing, 32-foot clear height, as well as 63 trailer spaces and 233 auto parking spaces. Bilijack Bell, Joseph Rogers and Conner Dickinson of Wilson, Hull & Neal are the exclusive leasing brokers for the upcoming development.

The site is within 2 miles of Interstate 85, nearly 48 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Other companies with a presence along the I-85 industrial corridor include Amazon, Havertys Furniture, Whole Foods and FedEx.

In June, a partnership between Rockefeller Group and MBK Real Estate received a $24.4 million loan for the development of Fontana Santa Ana Industrial Center, a 297,161-square-foot project in the Inland Empire. City National Bank originated the 12-year, floating rate note.