Sacramento StorQuest Opens Doors

StorQuest Express. Image courtesy of The William Warren Group

The William Warren Group has opened a StorQuest Express self storage facility in the Sacramento, Calif., area. The project had broken ground in September 2019, financed with a $5.1 million loan from Tri Counties Bank, according to Yardi Matrix.

Located at 3005 Ramco St. in West Sacramento, the property’s units range from 25 to 200 square feet, with drive-up access and climate control. The single-story building is accessible 24 hours a day.

The property is in a dense industrial center, within 1 mile of more than 5.5 million square feet of warehouse space, Yardi Matrix shows. The facility is also less than 3 miles from a number of residential communities totaling approximately 2,300 units. Downtown Sacramento is 5 miles to the northeast.

Sacramento, given its steadily growing population in recent years, has seen a development boom in self storage assets. Despite some indications of oversupply, development is underway on some 2.7 million square feet, landing California’s capital among the most active markets for self storage development nationwide.