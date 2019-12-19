Salem Partners to Open Luxury Hotel in Honolulu

Honolulu—Salem Partners joined with Mandarin Oriental for the construction of a hotel and branded residential community which is currently under development in Honolulu on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The 36-story mixed-use tower, slated for completion in the beginning of 2020, will be located in the heart of the Ala Moana District, adjacent to the world-renowned Waikiki District and surrounded by the city’s most affluent neighborhoods. The hotel and residences will anchor Mana’olana Place, a 36-story mixed-use tower currently under development by Salem Partners. Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will be close to the Hawaii Convention Center and the Ala Moana Center.

The 743,000-square-foot tower will house the 125-key hotel, designed to reflect the local culture. Located on the tower’s upper floors, 107 Residences at Mandarin Oriental will provide luxurious private homes with access to the hotel’s many amenities.

Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will feature a signature rooftop restaurant and bar perched 400 feet above the city’s streets with landscaped outdoor terraces. Additionally, there will be a lobby lounge, an all-day dining restaurant and spaces designated for banqueting, weddings and meetings with views overlooking the outdoor terraces and gardens. Wellness amenities include the Spa at Mandarin Oriental, a fitness center and an 80-foot outdoor swimming pool.

Hawaii-based Architects Hawaii Ltd. will serve as the executive architect. The design team also includes Dianna Wong Architects + Interior Design and Hart Howerton Landscape Architects.

Rendering courtesy of Architects Hawaii