Salesforce Signs New Tenant at San Francisco Tower

Salesforce West

Salesforce has signed Baker Tilly at the 817,412-square-foot 50 Fremont Street in San Francisco. During the next eight years, the CPA advisory firm will occupy the entire 40th floor of the 41-story high-rise known as Salesforce West.

READ ALSO: San Francisco Market Update: Record-Breaking Prices

Salesforce acquired the Class A property in 2015 for $637.6 million from TIAA-CREF, thus expanding its global headquarters. The firm currently occupies half of the LEED Platinum-certified building.

In San Francisco, the company also occupies space at Salesforce East at 350 Mission St., owned by Kilroy Realty, and Salesforce Tower at 415 Mission St., owned by Boston Properties.

Baker Tilly joins City National Bank, Univision and Mellon Capital on the building’s tenant roster. Brookwood Starboard’s Barry Bram said, in a prepared statement, that the firm chose this space because it was large enough to accommodate their prior multi-floor, San Francisco offices. Bram arranged the lease for the tenant together with Steve Lane of Voit Real Estate.

The deal falls in line with the metro’s current leasing activity trend. After a sluggish 2020, when the metro’s leasing pace was down by more than 70 percent, activity seems to be picking up again, led by professional services and life science companies.

A prestigious location

Completed in 1983, the office tower rises on the corner of Fremont and Mission streets in the South Financial District. The property features floorplates averaging 20,703 square feet and includes 27,000 square feet of retail, according to CommercialEdge information, along with two levels of parking. Amenities include conferencing facilities, bicycle parking and an EV charging station.

Salesforce West recently underwent a comprehensive renovation process. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill designed the upgrades for the building’s lobby, tenant common areas and retail spaces.

The property is located some 2 miles from San Francisco’s downtown and 1 mile east of Union Square. There are a variety of public transportation options nearby, including BART, SF MUNI and the California Street Cable Car.