Samuels & Associates Signs New Tenant at Miami-Area Project

Offices at 4th and 5th Delray. Image courtesy of Samuels & Associates

Developer Samuels & Associates has signed a 20,052-square-foot lease with International Materials Inc., at the Offices at 4th & 5th Delray, a Class A office property in downtown Delray Beach, Fla. The trading and logistics provider is relocating from Boca Raton, Fla., and is slated to occupy nearly two-thirds of the building’s third floor for its new headquarters.

Samuels & Associates developed the four-story, 144,733-square-foot project in a joint venture with American Realty Advisors. The office space in the mixed-use project features an 8,600-square-foot terrace, an onsite iPic theater and a restaurant. The third floor now has 6,181 square feet of remaining vacant space.

Located 25 S.E. Fourth Ave., the building is 2 miles from Interstate 95 and within 1 mile of the beach. Offices at 4th & 5th is within walking distance of Old School Square, which includes several recreational sites, such as The Pavilion performance center and Cornell Art Museum.

Keith O’Donnell and Gary Gottlieb of Avison Young represented Samuels & Associates in the lease, while Ingrid Kennemer of Coastal Commercial Group assisted the tenant. This month, another Avison Young team brokered a lease transaction at an office building in New Canaan, Conn.