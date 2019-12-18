San Diego Life Sciences Office Completes $20M Renovation

10770 Wateridge Circle. Image courtesy of JLL

BioScience Properties has completed the $20 million renovation of TEN770, a 185,600-square-foot life sciences campus in the Sorrento Mesa area of San Diego, with the help of a $70.5 million loan from Citizens Bank. Biotherapy company Maravai Life Sciences preleased 60 percent before upgrades were completed. JLL will handle leasing for the remaining space.

The Class A asset, which was completed in 1990, is located at 10770 Wateridge Circle, on a roughly 11-acre parcel. Macfarlane Architects and Carrier Johnson + Culture designed the renovation plans, with BNB Builders serving as the general contractor. The building currently features a two-story glass entrance and lobby, private balconies and fold-away walls. On-site amenities include a café, fitness center and dedicated areas for weekly food truck services.

The JLL team in charge of leasing TEN770 consists of Managing Directors Chad Urie and Tim Olson, along with Life Sciences Broker Grant Schoneman. Urie noted that Sorrento Mesa continues to grow as a core San Diego life sciences market.