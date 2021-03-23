San Francisco Market Update: Sales Still Slow by Bay Area Standards

Bay Area office investments added up to $178 million in February, significantly less than the sales volume of February 2020, according to CommercialEdge.

Standard Market Update imageIn February, five properties totaling 415,585 square feet of office space traded for $178 million in the Bay Area, according to CommercialEdge data. The amount is relatively similar to the market’s January activity, when $163 million in office assets were sold, totaling 928,416 square feet. The amount also marks a sharp, 79-percent decline in transaction value year-over-year, as 2 million square feet of space traded for $833 million in February 2020.

Four of the five deals involved Silicon Valley assets located in primary suburban submarkets. The fifth transaction was a suburban San Francisco repurchase; The Wiseman Co. acquired a 30,000-square-foot, Napa property they had previously sold back in 2003.

Investor appetite was mostly pointed at creative office and office/flex space. There was however some forward-looking interest in life-science space, as one of the traded assets is slated for conversion. A joint venture between BioScience Properties and Harrison Street purchased a 67,000-square-foot building at 303 Ravendale Drive in Mountain View with the intention to transform it into Class A life-science space.

The largest sale closed in early February, when Hines acquired a 127,000-square-foot property at 5301 Patrick Henry Drive in Santa Clara for $68 million. Apple has been the sole tenant of the one-story building since mid-2015. The location, together with a neighboring office property at 5440 Patrick Henry Drive, houses around 1,600 of the Cupertino-based company’s employees.

CommercialEdge covers 8M+ property records in the United States. View the latest CommercialEdge national monthly office report here. We included properties of 25,000+ square feet in our research.

