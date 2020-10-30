San Gabriel Sheraton Hotel Design Revealed

Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Shenzhen Hazens Real Estate Investment Group LLC unveiled the design of the new Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel Hotel, a 288-key property. Designed by Kollin Altomare Architects and managed by the Pyramid Hotel Group, the multi-million dollar project will open in fall 2017.

Cultural influences

Developers broke ground on the project located at 303 E. Valley Blvd. in San Gabriel, Calif., in September 2015. The five-story asset will include 17 suites and have easy access to Interstate 10. Cheng Chung Design and Whitespace Interiors completed the property’s interior design. The development draws on and elevates cultural influences that surround the hotel’s location and features modern themes. The décor was painted in a neutral color palette made up of gold and gray with accents of turquoise, enhanced by various delicate lighting details.

Property amenities will include:

two restaurants with Chinese and steakhouse cuisine;

19,000 square feet of flexible event space;

a 2,136-square-foot spa;

a pool deck;

a 24-hour fitness center;

a travel agent and luxury car rental desk;

afternoon tea service; and

a full-service Starbucks.

A Starwood property in Los Angeles changed hands last month, part of a 596-key hotel portfolio sale.

Images courtesy of Shenzhen Hazens Real Estate Investment Group LLC