Savanna Inks Full-Floor Lease at 360 Lexington

360 Lexington Ave. Image courtesy of Savanna

Savanna has secured a full-floor lease with Plaza Construction in Midtown Manhattan. The construction management and general contracting firm will occupy 14,405 square feet at 360 Lexington Ave. The company’s current New York offices are at 1065 Avenue of the Americas.

Built in 1959, the 268,383-square-foot 360 Lexington Ave. is located on the northwest corner of Lexington Avenue and East 40th Street. The site offers pedestrian access to 10 subway lines and Grand Central Terminal, while Bryant Park is less than a 10-minute walk away.

Savanna purchased the 24-story high-rise last year from AEW Capital Management in a $110 million deal and has commenced a $20 million remodeling and rebranding program. The lobby and entrance area are currently undergoing renovation. Finalized improvements include the installation of MERV-13 air filters for common areas and operable windows for natural ventilation, as well as social distancing markers, anti-microbial buttons for the reduced in-cab capacity elevators and an on-site bicycle storage area.

The property features flexible floor plates ranging from 4,000 to 15,2000 square feet. JLL serves as the exclusive leasing agent for 360 Lexington Ave. The team of Mitchell Konsker, Barbara Winter, Ben Bass, Kip Orban and Colleen Hollowood represented the landlord. Savills’ Joseph Genovesi, Francis Santangelo and Nate Brzozowki worked on behalf of Plaza Construction.