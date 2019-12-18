Savills Appoints New Vice Chairman in New York

Peter Hennessy, Vice Chairman, Savills. Image courtesy of Savills

Savills has named Peter Hennessy as vice chairman in its New York City headquarters. In this new position, he will assist companies with strategic real estate solutions in the New York Tri-State region. Previously, he oversaw a team of nearly 400 professionals as president for the same region at DTZ, formerly Cassidy Turley, which later merged with Cushman & Wakefield.

Hennessy has a B.A. degree in psychology from Kenyon College and more than twenty years of combined experience in tenant representation and corporate real estate. He has represented a wide range of corporations, professional service firms, government agencies and financial institutions. His past work on behalf of the New York City Housing Authority included a transaction for more than 1 million square feet. He was also international director at JLL, between 2008 and 2010.

Last month, Savills expanded its Calgary, Canada, office by making three new hires. The company added Jeremy Berman as managing director, Jessica Downie as transaction manager and Bradyn McCullough as an associate.