Savills Closes 82 KSF Office Lease in Washington, DC

1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Savills has negotiated an 82,000-square-foot office lease at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. National Endowment for Democracy (NED) signed a 16-year contract for the 10th and 11th floors of the 445,000-square-foot building owned by Sentinel Real Estate Corp.

Savills Executive Vice President Ben Plaisted, Vice Chairman David Lipson and Senior Managing Director Greg Scheipers assisted the tenant. JLL Executive Managing Directors Evan Behr and Doug Mueller, and Vice President Mac Hall negotiated on behalf of the owner.

The nonpfrofit will be moving from 1025 F St. NW, where it occupied only 65,000 square feet. The 13-story building was completed in 1980 and renovated in 2013, according to Yardi Matrix data. The property features a conference room, a fitness center and a 14,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. NED’s new office has an internal staircase which connects the two floors it will occupy. The building is close to several governmental offices, including The White House, The United States Capitol and The Supreme Court.