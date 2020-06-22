Savills Names New North America CEO

Mitchell Rudin, Chairman & CEO, Savills North America. Image courtesy of Savills

Savills has selected President Mitchell Rudin to serve as chairman & CEO of Savills North America. The appointment will be effective June 30, when current CEO Mitchell Steir steps down after 37 years in the industry. During his tenure, Steir had spearheaded Savills’ $260 million acquisition of Studley in 2014.

Rudin joined the firm in 2018 and became president at the start of 2019. Prior to his work at Savills, he served as CEO of Mack-Cali Realty Corp. for two years. Rudin also was CEO & president of U.S. commercial operations at Brookfield Office Properties, where he oversaw the rebranding of the firm’s 80-property, 50 million-square-foot national portfolio.

Rudin also previously held various positions with CBRE, most recently serving as the company’s CEO & president for its New York Tri-State Region. He holds a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from Franklin & Marshall College.

In December, Savills hired Peter Hennessy as vice chairman in its New York City corporate office. Hennessy had previously served as president at Cushman & Wakefield.