Savills Expands Its Canada Team

(From left to right) Bradyn McCullough, Jessica Dwonie, Jeremy Berman, Savills. Images courtesy of Savills

Savills has made three new hires to its Calgary, Canada office. The company added Jeremy Berman as managing director, Jessica Downie as transaction manager and Bradyn McCullough as an associate. Bringing their experience in tenant representation, they will provide consulting and workplace advisory services to companies in organizations throughout the region.

Prior to joining Savills, Berman served as vice president at Colliers International for more than 13 years. He brings more than 15 years of tenant representation experience. Downie served as an advisor at Cresa, where she worked for more than three years advising tenants in the TAMI and energy sectors. Downie holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Management, Marketing, International Business and Economics degree from Mount Royal University. McCullough also comes from Cresa, where he served as an advisor for roughly two years. He specialized in industrial leasing, subleasing and sales. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Mount Royal University.

The new hires come after the company recently expanded its Calgary footprint by opening a new office.