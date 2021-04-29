Scannell Properties Breaks Ground on Arizona Industrial Development

Rendering of Glendale, Ariz., industrial project. Image courtesy of Clayco

Developer Scannell Properties has broken ground on its latest speculative industrial project in Glendale, Ariz. Full-service design-build and construction firm Clayco has been tapped to handle construction of the property.

Situated on a 50-acre site in Glendale’s Loop 303 Corridor, the distribution and e-commerce warehouse development will comprise 388,000 square feet.

This project marks Clayco’s first partnership with Scannell Properties. Features of the warehouse will include 36-foot clear height and an adjacent parking lot with space for 250 cars and 127 trailer stalls.

In addition, Clayco will be installing offsite road improvements to provide infrastructure for tenants of the finished industrial park, as well as prepare a building pad for a future property adjacent to the one being constructed.

Working alongside architect Ware Malcomb, Clayco is expecting the project to be completed by fall of this year. The company, which has completed more than 3 million square feet of projects in the Phoenix MSA, currently has some $70 million in active developments in the metro.

In January, Clayco’s development division CRG announced another Glendale partnership. The company is set to bring a 5.5 million-square-foot industrial project to the area along with Bird Dog Industrial.