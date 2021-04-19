Scannell Properties Launches $100M Kansas City Industrial Project

Compass 70 Logistics. Rendering courtesy of Scannell Properties

Scannell Properties has acquired 157 acres in Bonner Springs, Kan., and launched the first phase of the $100 million Compass 70 Logistics. Upon completion, the industrial project will feature 2 million square feet across three buildings.

The site is located at the intersection of Interstate 70 and 11th Street, close to Intersection 435 and more than 16 miles from Kansas City, Kan. The conceptual plans for Compass 70 Logistics comprise three Class A buildings that can be built to suit and include ample auto and trailer parking.

The project marks the third major industrial development in the metro for Scannell Properties in the past 12 months. The other developments are the roughly 1.1 million, build-to-suit 435 Logistics Center in Kansas City currently under construction and I-35 Logistics Park in Olathe, Kan., a 568,000-square-foot speculative development expected to break ground in May. The three projects total more than 6 million square feet.

At the beginning of the month, an entity connected to Scannell Properties sold a 1 million-square-foot industrial facility in Locust Grove, Ga. The facility is situated on an 85.6-acre site and is less than 30 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.