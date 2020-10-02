Scannell Signs 760 KSF Tenant at Atlanta-Area Facility

Gardner Logistics Park. Rendering courtesy of Scannell Properties

Scannell Properties has welcomed Radial at its 1 million-square-foot Phase I of Gardner Logistics Park in Locust Grove, Ga. The omnichannel commerce technologies and operations tenant will occupy 760,608 square feet and will join The Home Depot and Love’s Travel Stops’ new Southeast retread tire manufacturing facility.

Located at 3150 Highway 42, the facility is less than a mile from Interstate 75, some 37 miles south of downtown Atlanta and roughly 30 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The building comprises 50-by-54-foot column spacing, 218 dock doors and four drive-in doors, as well as 40-foot ceiling height, 474 parking spots and 261 trailer parking spots. Scannell recently acquired 80 acres for the second phase of the project, which will total more than 2 million square feet once completed.

Cushman & Wakefield Managing Director James Phillpott, Senior Director Lisa Pittman and Senior Associate Helen Cauthen handled leasing for the property and also represented the landlord in the negotiation. Vice Chairman Tony Kepano and Transaction Manager Ryan Robinson from CBRE worked on behalf of the tenant.

In February of this year, Scannell Properties and Cushman & Wakefield teamed up to sign a 157,000-square-foot lease with North State Express at Regional Commerce Center in Durham, N.C.