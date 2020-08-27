Seasons Healthcare Renews Chicago-Area Lease

Shafer Court. Image courtesy of Stream Realty Partners

Seasons Healthcare, a hospice care organization, has renewed and expanded its 37,000-square-foot lease at Shafer Court, a 179,000-square-foot office building in Rosemont, Ill. Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Free Market Ventures. According to Stream Managing Director Adam Showalter, the tenant first moved into the building in 2008.

Built in 1980, the Class A property underwent several improvements, in 1991, 2006 and 2015. According to Yardi Matrix, Free Market Ventures acquired the asset in 2017, from Crossroads Partners. The building traded for $17.9 million. The current owner fully renovated the lobby and added a fitness center, tenant lounge and outdoor courtyard.

Located at 6400 Shafer Court, on approximately 5 acres, the property is just off Interstate 294. The surrounding area has several retail and dining options, including Rosemont Market Place, which is 2 miles from Shafer Court. The property is also 3 miles from O’Hare International Airport.

Stream’s leasing team included Showalter, Vice President Jessica O’Hara and Managing Director Patrick Russo. In June, the trio partnered with Baum Realty Group to oversee leasing efforts for The Fields, a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use campus in Chicago.