Second UK Hyatt Place Lands at Heathrow

by Adina Marcut

Hyatt Place London Heathrow Hayes

London—Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with M&L Hospitality for a Hyatt Place hotel in London, to be managed by Cycas Hospitality. Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport will mark the second Hyatt Place hotel and the fifth Hyatt-branded property in the United Kingdom.

“The opening of this hotel will mark a significant milestone for Hyatt as the Hyatt Place brand continues to expand worldwide and offer more choices to our guests in key gateway cities,” Peter Norman, Hyatt senior vice president, said in prepared remarks.

The 350-key Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport hotel is expected to open in early 2017, following an extensive renovation of the existing building. The property will be located in the near vicinity of the airport.

“This is a stylish and creative brand for Heathrow Airport and we know that guests will enjoy our plans for new, intuitive levels of service which will mark this hotel apart from its competitors on the strip,” John Wagner, director of Cycas Hospitality, said in a statement.

Image via Google Street View