Sector Insights: Here’s What We’re Watching

MOB

May 2020: Shutdown Tests MOBs as Investment

Retail

May 2020: No Hands! Restaurateurs Plan for Increased Safety

Self Storage

May 2020: Shelter-in-Place Orders Boost Demand for Storage Space

Hotel/Hospitality

April 2020: Personalizing a Hotel Room: How About a Movable Wall?

Industrial

April 2020: Under the Radar, Small-Bay Warehouse Space Surges

Multifamily

April 2020: Investors Undeterred As Residents Resist Consolidation

Medical Office Buildings

March 2020: Shopping Centers Get Their Share of Medical Tenants

Retail

March 2020: Mall Owners Opt for Staggered Openings

Self Storage

March 2020: Self Storage Companies Go Keyless

