Sector Insights: Here’s What We’re Watching
- By
- May 01, 2020
Read our in-depth coverage of the industry.
MOB
May 2020: Shutdown Tests MOBs as Investment
Retail
May 2020: No Hands! Restaurateurs Plan for Increased Safety
Self Storage
May 2020: Shelter-in-Place Orders Boost Demand for Storage Space
Hotel/Hospitality
April 2020: Personalizing a Hotel Room: How About a Movable Wall?
Industrial
April 2020: Under the Radar, Small-Bay Warehouse Space Surges
Multifamily
April 2020: Investors Undeterred As Residents Resist Consolidation
Medical Office Buildings
March 2020: Shopping Centers Get Their Share of Medical Tenants
Retail
March 2020: Mall Owners Opt for Staggered Openings
Self Storage
March 2020: Self Storage Companies Go Keyless