Seefried JV Delivers 1 MSF Orlando-Area Amazon Warehouse

2600 N. Normandy Blvd. Image courtesy of Seefried Industrial Partners

A partnership between Seefried Industrial Properties and Clarion Partners has completed a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial property near Orlando, Fla. Though the developer declined to reveal the identity of the building’s tenant, previous coverage indicates Amazon will occupy the facility.

The structure is the largest distribution center in Volusia County and is expected to create 500 jobs. The partnership funded the development with a $68.5 million construction loan from Wells Fargo, according to Yardi Matrix data.

The property occupies an 85-acre site at 2600 N. Normandy Blvd. in Deltona, Fla., and delivered after nine months of construction. The facility has a 34,275-square-foot office component, 350 trailer stalls and 1,034 auto parking spaces. The Conlan Co. served as general contractor for the Ford & Associates-designed project, and Kimley-Horn was the civil engineer. Situated a short distance from Interstate 4, the distribution center is 34 miles northeast of downtown Orlando.

Earlier this month, Seefried completed a $237 million robotic distribution center in Stone Mountain, Ga. The 640,000-square-foot building is also leased to the e-commerce giant. Last year, the company delivered three build-to-suit projects for Amazon: a 2.6 million-square-foot facility in Bakersfield, Calif.; a 2.3 million-square-foot warehouse in Birmingham, Ala.; and a 1 million-square-foot property in Greensboro, N.C.