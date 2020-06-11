Service Properties Trust Names New CIO

Todd Hargreaves. Image courtesy of Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust has promoted Vice President Todd Hargreaves to the role of Chief Investment Officer. His responsibilities will include managing the investment operations of the firm’s $12 billion hospitality and retail net lease portfolio. Hargreaves also serves as vice president of acquisitions for SVC’s parent company, The RMR Group, where he leads all office, industrial and net lease transactions.

Before joining the REIT in 2010, Hargreaves had a four-year stint as manager at AIG Investments, where he worked in CMBS loan originations and life insurance. Prior to that, he served as senior fund administrator at Pioneer Investments.

Hargreaves has more than a decade of experience in the industry. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Bentley University and has earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Lehigh University.

Hargreaves has been involved in acquisitions totaling more than $3.5 billion. Last year, Service Properties Trust finalized the $2.4 billion acquisition of a 774-property retail portfolio from Spirit MTA REIT. The assets encompass 12 million square feet.