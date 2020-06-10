Shea Properties Delivers 500 KSF Orange County Facility

Shea Business Center. Image courtesy of Shea Properties

Shea Properties has completed Shea Business Center, a 500,000-square-foot Class A industrial park in Santa Ana, Calif. The project began construction in 2018 and was developed on the approximately 25-acre former site of the ITT campus.

Shea Business Center consists of nine buildings and features dock-high and ground level loading doors, ESFR sprinklers, and 28/30-foot clear heights. Anduril, a defense technology startup, signed the first lease—for 72,000 square feet—at the industrial center.

Located on East Dyer Road and Alton Avenue, the facility is just off 55 Freeway and within 3 miles of Interstate 5. Downtown Santa Ana is 3 miles from the business park. The property is also close to Interstate 405 and within 4 miles of John Wayne Airport.

Cushman and Wakefield’s Executive Managing Director John Griffin and Senior Associate Max Wang handle leasing the property, on behalf of the landlord. Managing Director Tucker Hughes of Hughes Marion represented Anduril.