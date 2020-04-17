Shedding Light on Temporary Care Sites

Portable Healthcare Light Stand. Image courtesy of Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Inc. has released a lighting solution tailored for temporary healthcare spaces such as converted arenas, convention centers and hotels. The Portable Healthcare Light Stand is designed with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind and addresses the Alternate Care Site requirements created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The all-in-one light stand can be assembled in a few minutes and includes exam, task and night lights with an IV hanger bar. Designed for patient pods as well as nurse workstations, medication rooms and corridors, the product went from concept to first customer installation in less than two weeks.