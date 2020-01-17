Shockwave Medical Boosts Silicon Valley Presence

The medical start-up grew its Santa Clara footprint by some 50,000 square feet.
5353 Betsy Ross Drive. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Shockwave Medical has expanded its footprint in Santa Clara, Calif., by taking up 50,200 square feet in a building adjacent to its current location. Transwestern assisted the company with the expansion. 

In addition to securing the new space at 5353 Betsy Ross Drive, the medical start-up is planning to undertake a capital improvement program at its headquarters, at 5403 Betsy Ross Drive. The location houses its research, development, assembly and offices across 35,000 square feet. The company is a leader in interventional treatment of advanced cardiovascular disease.

Shockwave Medical’s location is 5 miles from Interstate 880 and 8 miles from downtown San Jose, while Norman Y. Mineta International Airport is 6 miles away. The surrounding area features several retail options including Mercado Santa Clara, which is 2 miles away.

Senior Vice President David Klein, a core member of Transwestern’s Life Science team in Northern California, assisted Shockwave in the transaction. In November last year, Transwestern strengthened its San Francisco team with the addition of a new office leasing trio

