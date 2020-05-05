ShopOne Appoints New COO, SVP

Tom Shine, Senior Vice President, and Bob Dake, Chief Operations Officer, ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. Image courtesy of ShopOne Centers REIT Inc.

ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. has promoted Bob Dake to the position of chief operating officer. Additionally, Tom Shine will serve as senior vice president of property management.

Dake has been with the company since 2018, when he served as the company’s executive vice president of leasing. In that role, he was responsible for leading leasing and merchandising strategies. Before joining the firm, Dake was vice president of national accounts at Brixmor, where he managed relationships and leasing activities with major retailers for the company’s national portfolio. Dake holds a bachelor of arts from Miami University and a certificate in real estate finance and investment from New York University.

Over the course of his 32-year career, Shine has managed properties totaling more than 19 million square feet nationwide. He joined ShopOne in 2017. Prior to that, he served as director of property management for Devonshire REIT for three years. Shine started his career as an operations manager for a single mall and has held operations positions at every level including regional director for Kimco Realty Corp. He has a bachelor of business administration in marketing and logistics from Kent State University.