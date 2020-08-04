Sidra Real Estate Taps Transwestern to Lease 2 Houston Towers

2 Riverway. Image courtesy of Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services has been tasked with bringing in more tenants to two Houston office buildings that are about 60 percent occupied.

A Transwestern office leasing team comprising Louann Pereira, Doug Little and Matthew Seliger will represent the owner of the properties, Sidra Real Estate, in signing up new tenants for 2 Riverway and 4900 Woodway in Houston’s Riverway neighborhood. Earlier this month, Little was also part of a Transwestern team that arranged a lease for tax services firm Ryan LLC to occupy 66,750 square feet at Park Towers, a 545,242-square-foot, Class A office campus in Uptown Houston.

4900 Woodway. Image courtesy of Transwestern Real Estate Services

The 369,479-square-foot 2 Riverway was built in 1980 and recently underwent a renovation that updated its lobby, common areas and corridors, created a new fitness center with locker rooms and introduced a Starbucks coffee shop and cafe by the lobby. The 17-story Class A office building offers a typical floorplate of 21,405 square feet and is currently 67 percent occupied, Pereira told Commercial Property Executive. Pereira added that 2 Riverway is anchored by Chubb Insurance, Comerica Bank and accounting firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram.

Adjacent to 2 Riverway, 4900 Woodway is a 12-story Class B office building that offers 122,899 square feet through an average floorplate size of 14,890 square feet. The property was built in 1979 and is currently 63.4 percent occupied with no anchor tenants, Pereira told CPE.

Leasing strategy

Pereira said in prepared remarks that both 2 Riverway and 4900 Woodway had a unique place in the Riverway West Loop submarket and that Transwestern would maximize the long-term value of both buildings.

Pereira told CPE that 2 Riverway stands out due to its proximity to Memorial Park, Class A amenities and park-like setting, while 4900 Woodway offers a podium-style design with views of the city from floors five to 12. Pereira also told CPE that the area has historically been a smaller tenant market so Transwestern would focus on leasing to smaller groups through a speculative suite program.