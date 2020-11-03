Silicon Valley Fujitsu Campus Sells for $104M

The Fujitsu Campus

Lane Partners has purchased The Fujitsu Campus, a six-building office and R&D complex in Sunnyvale, Calif., for $104 million. JLL worked on behalf of the seller, WJFS, and procured the buyer. JLL’s debt team also worked with the sponsor to secure financing for the acquisition.

The 313,740-square-foot campus has served as Fujitsu’s headquarters since its completion in 1974. The company will relocate to a Fujistu-owned facility at 350 Cobalt Way, making way for an opportunity to reposition the campus.

Located at 1230, 1240, 1250, 1260, 1270 and 1280 E. Arques Ave., the property occupies more than 26 acres just off Lawrence Expressway and Bayshore Freeway, providing easy access to the entire Bay Area and Silicon Valley. The Fujitsu Campus is situated around 6 miles from The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport and 8 miles from downtown San Jose. The site is also adjacent to The Lawrence Station Area Plan, a 629-acre development that will feature rental housing, retail amenities and recreational areas.

JLL’s Capital Markets team included Will Connors, Daniel Renz, Michael Manas, Bart Lammersen, Kyle Caldwell and Toss Vallentine, while Jordan Angel led JLL’s debt team. Last week, another JLL Capital Markets team assisted NB Development Group in the sale of a creative office building in Boston. The office asset traded for $72 million.