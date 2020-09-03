Simply Self Storage Expands Long Island Footprint

Simply Self Storage. Image courtesy of Simply Self Storage

Simply Self Storage has opened a 99,792-square-foot self storage facility in Huntington Station, a community in Long Island, N.Y. The new development is the third Long Island property in the company’s portfolio. Citibank provided $13.5 million in financing for the development of the property, Yardi Matrix data shows. Simply Self Storage will also be the manager of the newly opened facility.

Located on a 1.8 acre-parcel at 670 East Jericho Turnpike, the two-story property features climate-controlled units ranging from 25 to 300 square feet. Other characteristics of the building include loading areas with carts, touchless gate or keypad entry, indoor and outdoor lighting, packing supplies and online rental options.

The property is located alongside the East Jericho Turnpike and Freeway 110, which make it easily accessible by nearby communities such as Cold Spring Harbor, Greenlaw, Melville and Laurel Hollow. The Simply Self Storage location is also situated within a cluster of small businesses, including drug and liquor stores.

Simply Self Storage’s portfolio encompasses more than 10 million square feet of storage space across the nation, including Chicago, Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis.