Net-Lease Office Deal Volume Rises 29 Percent

Note: Data current through Oct. 15, 2018. Analysis through June 30, 2018. Based on independent reports of properties and portfolios $2.5 million and greater. Data believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. (Source: Real Capital Analytics Inc.)

In the second quarter of 2018, single-tenant office transaction volume saw the highest increase from the previous quarter, up 29 percent to $4.8 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics data. Growth in retail and industrial single-tenant volume trailed this uptick, with the former increasing by 13 percent to $3.6 billion and the latter up by just 3 percent to $6.7 billion.

©Real Capital Analytics, Inc. 2018. All data and statistics are the sole intellectual property of Real Capital Analytics, Inc. and no sale, transfer, sub-license, distribution or commercial exploitation of the data is permitted without the express permission of RCA.