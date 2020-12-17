Net-Lease Office Deal Volume Rises 29 Percent
In the second quarter of 2018, the sector experienced the most investment growth of the major single-tenant categories, according to Real Capital Analytics data.
- Oct 17, 2018
In the second quarter of 2018, single-tenant office transaction volume saw the highest increase from the previous quarter, up 29 percent to $4.8 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics data. Growth in retail and industrial single-tenant volume trailed this uptick, with the former increasing by 13 percent to $3.6 billion and the latter up by just 3 percent to $6.7 billion.
