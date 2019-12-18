Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s 7.5MW Solar Glow

The 7.5-megawatt solar carport at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Calif. Image via Business Wire

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Calif.—also known as the Thrill Capital of Northern California—in partnership with sPower and Borrego Solar Systems, has switched to solar power. This makes it the first theme park on the West Coast to be primarily powered by renewable energy.

Most of the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s millions of LED lights will twinkle with electricity fed by one of the largest solar carport installations in the U.S. to illuminate it during its 12th annual Holiday in the Park event. Approximately 360 people were employed to install the solar carport.

The solar array, which is built over the main guest parking lot, has a 7.5-megawatt generating capacity and produces 11.9 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually. This capacity covers about 80 percent of the park’s energy need and will offset 8,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents per year, which is comparable with taking 1,800 cars off the road.