Six Rock Properties Expands Charlotte-Area Mobile Home Portfolio

Fairview Park. Image via Google Street View

Less than one year after buying Oak Grove Park in Dallas, N.C., Six Rock Properties completed a second purchase in Gaston County, N.C. Fairview Park is a mobile home community centrally situated in the city of Gastonia, offering residents access to the upcoming Franklin Urban Sports & Entertainment (FUSE) District. The acquisition is also the third deal that Six Rock completed within a year.

The 34-site property is located at 1963 Cloverdale Circle, in Gastonia, near Interstate 85 and approximately 25 miles from downtown Charlotte. CaroMont Regional Medical Center and The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium are also located nearby. With Gastonia being the second-largest satellite city of the Charlotte area, after Concord, the need for more affordable housing options is high, especially near the growing downtown and upcoming sports and entertainment district.

FUSE is projected to feature a variety of restaurants, retail shops, green spaces and apartment buildings. The development will also feature a stadium component that can accommodate an array of sports ranging from baseball and football to lacrosse and ice skating, as well as concerts and fairs.

Six Rock owns and manages six other manufactured housing communities in North Carolina, the most recent addition being Deer Run Estates in Greenville.