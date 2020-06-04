Six Rock Properties Hires New CPO

John Evans, Chief Project Officer, Six Rock Properties. Image courtesy of Six Rock Properties

Six Rock Properties has welcomed John Evans as the new chief project officer. In his new role, Evans will oversee the company’s value-add projects and will also help Six Rock expand outside of its home state of North Carolina. Evans will work closely with Christopher Ebert, Six Rock’s founder & CEO.

Evans brings 17 years of experience in the building trades industry, having previously worked for companies such as BP, Shell, DOW Chemical and GE. He has also owned, operated and upgraded manufactured housing communities, having bought his first mobile home park in 2015.

Six Rock Properties owns and operates seven manufactured housing communities in North Carolina, the most recent addition being the 34-site Fairview Park in Gaston County, N.C. The company plans to further expand its portfolio in the Southeast.