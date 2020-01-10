Skanska Lands $48M Connecticut University Contract

Skanska building at Southern Connecticut State University. Image courtesy of Skanska

Skanska will construct a new $48 million four-story, 94,750-square-foot building at the Southern Connecticut State University campus in New Haven, Conn., for the university’s health and human services departments. The contract signed by the global construction company with the state of Connecticut will be added to its U.S. order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2019.

READ ALSO: Skanska Sells DC Office Building for $163M

Construction is scheduled to begin this month and be completed by August 2021. The new development is intended to put the health and human services departments into one building and combine services offered at several existing campus locations. The project will pursue LEED Gold certification in compliance with the state of Connecticut’s High Performance Building Standards.

Skanska has worked at SCSU in the past. The company provided construction management at risk services for the Hilton C. Buley Library renovation project from 2013 through 2015. The project was the second phase of an expansion that was completed in 2008. As a result, the original four-story library building, and basement were renovated. The project included demolishing the interior and exterior down to structural steel, structural slabs and roofs and then constructing a new building envelope of block and brick. According to SCSU, the project included the renovation of the 98,000-square-foot wing and the addition of a 12,000-square-foot area to serve as an atrium and skywalk to connect the two sections of the building to create a 245,000- square-foot state-of-the-art facility.

More university projects

Last month, Skanska announced it was constructing a new 344,446-square-foot building in its home country of Sweden at the University of Gothenburg. The company signed a contract worth 1.2 billion Swedish Kronas, or $130 million, with the landlord Akademiska Hus to start construction immediately on the Faculty of Science building. The project, which includes the renovation of a connecting 21,528-square-foot building, is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2023.

In the U.S., Skanska signed a $32 million contract in September with the University of Cincinnati to renovate and expand a former hall in its College of Business. When completed in December 2021, the building will house the university’s College of Law. The project, starting in July, calls for Skanska to renovate the existing six-story, 31,000-square-foot building and add almost 5,000 square feet.

Also this week, Skanska announced a medical facilities construction project in Atlanta. Skanska and joint venture partner H.J. Russell & Co. will build a new $205 million Center for Advanced Surgical Services for Grady Health Systems. The company is receiving 75 percent payment, or about $113 million, for the construction project. The joint venture partners will construct a 10-story, 577,000-square-foot building at 80 Gilmer St., about a block from Grady Memorial Hospital.