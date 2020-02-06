Skanska Names Development VP in Seattle

Charlie Foushée, Vice President, Skanska. Image courtesy of Skanska

Skanska has promoted Charlie Foushée to vice president of development for Skanska USA Commercial Development. Based in the company’s Seattle office, Foushée will contribute to creating market strategies for Skanska’s local development operations. Working together with Executive Vice President Murphy McCullough, he will support land acquisitions, development, design, construction management, leasing and divesting.

Foushée has more than 12 years of real estate development experience across multiple sectors, from multifamily to mixed-use and industrial. Prior to joining Skanska in 2016, he was a development manager with Talon Private Capital, responsible for the entitlement, design and construction teams of more than 75 development repositioning projects in Seattle. Before that, he occupied a development manager position at Tarragon.

A graduate of Seattle University, Foushée has served as both a board member and president of the development committee for Rebuilding Together Seattle.

One of Skanska’s real estate developments in Seattle is a 701,000-square-foot building that includes retail, office and arts-and-culture spaces. The 38-story tower reached full occupancy in September.