Skanska to Sell Stake in Public-Private Partnership for $625M

Elizabeth River Crossings Tunnels. Image courtesy of Skanska

Skanska has entered into a sale and purchasing agreement for its 50 percent stake in Elizabeth River Crossings HoldCo LLC in Hampton Roads Metropolitan Area, Va. The buyer is Abertis and Manulife Investment Management, on behalf of John Hancock Life Insurance Co. The contract is valued at $625 million and is expected to close in the final quarter of 2020.

Established in 2012 by Skanska and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners II—a fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners & Real Assets—ERC is part of a public-private partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation. The partnership’s goals were to rehabilitate the existing downtown and midtown tunnels, construct a new parallel midtown tunnel, extend the Martin Luther King freeway to Interstate 264, and assume all tolling, operations and maintenance of the facilities through 2070. A joint venture led by Skanska completed the construction of the new midtown tunnel in 2016, roughly a year ahead of schedule.

