Skanska Wins $113M Contract for Atlanta Surgical Center

Skanska and joint venture partner H.J. Russell & Co. have won a contract to build Grady Health System’s new $205 million Center for Advanced Surgical Services in Atlanta. Skanska’s 75 percent share of the contract for the approximately 577,000-square-foot building is valued at $113 million.

Skanska and Russell will erect CASS on a site at 80 Gilmer St., just a block away from Grady Memorial Hospital, the flagship of Grady Health. The 10-story building, designed by architectural firm HOK, will serve as an ambulatory surgery and outpatient clinic center. Upon completion, the free-standing facility will enhance the main hospital’s operating room capacity and clinical capacity by 25 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

History and expertise likely played a role in Skanska’s securing of the CASS contract. “Skanska has completed multiple projects at Grady Hospital over the past eight years including the new Women’s and Infants’ Center,” Scott Cannon, an executive vice president & general manager with Skanska USA, told Commercial Property Executive. “With Skanska’s Center of Excellence in Healthcare, we can capitalize on our extensive experience both locally and nationally.”

The hospital of tomorrow

A high-performance property, CASS will feature state-of-the-art technological components and such sustainable attributes as a rainwater harvesting and storage system. “Health care is an undeniable national economic force. With Atlanta being the nation’s fourth-fastest growing metro region, our local health-care facilities are working to improve the patient experience, keep up with new innovations and technology, as well as meet future demand,” Cannon said. CASS will incorporate flexible space designed to accommodate advances in medical science and practices, as well as evolving regulations.

Skanska and Russell are on track to deliver CASS in September 2022. In the meantime, Skanska has a sizeable list of health-care projects on its plate. In the fourth quarter alone, the company announced a handful of contracts, including an agreement with UNC Health Care to build the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower, a 335,000-square-foot, $257 million development in Chapel Hill, N.C. Skanska also inked a $37 million contract with Virginia Hospital Center to construct a new outpatient pavilion and parking facility in Arlington, Va. Additionally, The Children’s Hospital Corp. awarded the company a $40 million contract to build the approximately 84,000-square-foot Boston Children’s at Brookline Place ambulatory clinical care building in Brookline, Mass.